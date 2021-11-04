Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea: Fantasy football top performers
- Published
Chelsea cruised to a 3-0 victory over Newcastle in the last round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?
Unsurprisingly, the bonus points all went to Chelsea players:
Reece James (3)
Jorginho & Ben Chilwell (2)
So which Magpies and Blues players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek 11? Don't forget this week's deadline is 18:30 GMT on Friday before Southampton face Aston Villa.
Read Alistair Bruce-Ball's fantasy football tips to find out