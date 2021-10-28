Watford v Southampton: What does the form show?

After losing 5-0 to Liverpool in their last home league game, Watford could lose back-to-back Premier League games at Vicarage Road for the first time since November 2019. The Hornets are also without a clean sheet in nine home league games, conceding 20 goals in this run (2.2 per game).

Southampton have won just one of their last 17 away league matches (drawn four, lost 12), beating Sheffield United 2-0 in March of last season. Saints are winless in nine away league outings overall (drawn two, lost seven), last going 10 without a win on the road in September 2015.