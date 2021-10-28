BBC Sport

Watford v Southampton: What does the form show?

*Southampton lost 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 full-time result against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup fourth round

  • After losing 5-0 to Liverpool in their last home league game, Watford could lose back-to-back Premier League games at Vicarage Road for the first time since November 2019. The Hornets are also without a clean sheet in nine home league games, conceding 20 goals in this run (2.2 per game).

  • Southampton have won just one of their last 17 away league matches (drawn four, lost 12), beating Sheffield United 2-0 in March of last season. Saints are winless in nine away league outings overall (drawn two, lost seven), last going 10 without a win on the road in September 2015.

  • Since Ralph Hasenhuttl’s first game in charge in December 2018, Southampton have dropped more points (64) from winning positions than any other side in the Premier League, with Saints dropping a further two points against Burnley last time out.