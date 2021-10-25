Mantej Mann, BBC Sport

Summer transfers often take time to settle into their new surroundings, but Maxwel Cornet and Armando Broja have hit the ground running.

Ivory Coast international Cornet joined Burnley from Lyon and has now fired three goals in his first three league starts. His first came as he drifted off his marker to head in off the post, while the second was a thumping volley.

Southampton may not have Broja's services for long, but the Chelsea loanee showed his class by latching onto a through ball to find the far corner of Nick Pope's net - his second league goal in as many starts.

But perhaps the pick of the performances was by teenage full-back Tino Livramento. The 18-year-old joined permanently from Chelsea.

Tantalising crosses were followed by a curling effort which hit the post, before a powerful header drew his side level.