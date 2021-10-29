Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Liverpool’s impressive recent performances highlight their potential to be challenging for football’s top honours this season.

The excellent run of results is all the more remarkable when you consider seven of their last eight matches have been away from home. Victories on the road at the Wanda Metropolitano and Old Trafford, in successive matches, give an insight into the self-belief, as well as the ability, that Jurgen Klopp has brought to the fore.

The midweek win at Preston in the Carabao Cup lacked the sparkle and lustre we’ve come to expect - but that line-up had 11 changes from the team that had demolished Manchester United in imperious fashion.

The big hitters will be restored to the side for Brighton’s visit to Anfield tomorrow. The Seagulls have started the season well and in Graham Potter they have a manager who has instilled a progressive style of play that’s already reaped rewards in the early stages of the campaign.

The challenge at Anfield promises to be different from any other they’ve faced so far this season, though. Mohamed Salah has scored in his last 10 matches and is in electrifying form - but Liverpool’s greatest asset is their appetite for hard work.

The secret of success at this club from the moment Bill Shankly walked through the door is good players working hard for each other. Klopp’s latter-day version of a side built from those self-same sentiments are a joy to watch.

There’ll be a packed house at Anfield and the Liverpool fans will come in expectant mood. On all known recent evidence, why wouldn’t they?