Leeds v Leicester: Head-to-head stats
Leeds are looking to win consecutive league games against Leicester for the first time since December 1999, following their 3-1 win at the King Power Stadium in January.
Leicester have won four of their last five away league games against Leeds (lost one), as many as they had in their previous 16 visits to Elland Road. The Foxes are looking to win three in a row at Leeds for the first time in their history.
Since Leeds returned to the Premier League, Leicester are the only side to score four goals against them in a league match at Elland Road. In their entire history, Leeds have only conceded four goals in consecutive home games against two opponents: Manchester City in 1957-58 (4-2) and 1958-59 (4-0) and Arsenal in 2002-03 (4-1) and 2003-04 (4-1).