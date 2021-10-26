Chelsea v Southampton: Confirmed team news

There's nine changes for Southampton with only Ibrahima Diallo and Mohammed Salisu retaining their places from the 2-2 draw with Burnley.

Mohamed Elyounoussi misses out as he recovers from a minor operation on his hand

Southampton XI: Forster, Valery, Lyanco, Salisu, Walker-Peters, S. Armstrong, Diallo, Tella, Djenepo, A.Armstrong, Adams.

Subs: Lewis, Bednarek, Livramento, Smallbone, Perraud, Romeu, Redmond, Walcott, Long.