Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said his criticism of Atletico Madrid's style of play in 2020 was influenced by frustrations relating to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Klopp’s side face Atletico in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday, having lost a last-16 tie to Diego Simeone's side in 2019-20 - the second leg of which was the Reds' final fixture before football was halted.

In the immediate aftermath, Klopp questioned Atletico's style, saying he was confused by it when the La Liga outfit have such talented players.

When asked about his comments on Monday, Klopp said: "I was angry and disappointed about a lot of things - about life and that things were going so wrong in the world at that moment.

"I prefer other styles of football. They are the result machine they were before. It is incredible how Simeone keeps them on their toes. So no criticism at all.

“It’s not the only team you face like this. The problem with Atletico is they are probably the best of them. The problem with them is the mix of quality they have and the desire they show.

"There is a way to cause them problems but you have to play a top-class game and be incredibly brave. If you don’t do that, they eat you."