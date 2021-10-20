As part of Black History Month, BBC Sport has spoken to some of the inspirational black leaders within the England men's set-up about the importance of their roles.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is the England Under-21 captain - a responsibility not only because of the title, but also as one of the few black England captains.

"I wouldn't say it's something that I think about but it's definitely something that I realised has an impact," Guehi said.

"Loads of kids out there, seeing someone like me, or someone that they look like, in a position of privilege and responsibility, I think it's a really massive thing."

Guehi's idol was Chelsea legend and former Ivory Coast captain Didier Drogba - on and off the pitch.

The Palace man added: "He was a massive voice at Chelsea and a fantastic player. He was captain of Ivory Coast and he helped stop the civil war that was going on in Ivory Coast so he's done a lot of massive things, a real role model, a real leader, and someone that I really did look up to.

"To see anyone really of any ethnic background or diversity just epitomises what this nation is about. Seeing so many people that are black and in positions of responsibility and leadership [in the England set-up] is really great to see."

