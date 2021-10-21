BBC Sport

Southampton v Burnley: What does the form show?

*Southampton won 4-2 on penalties against Sheffield United following a 2-2 full-time result in the Carabao Cup third round

Published

  • Southampton have kept two clean sheets in their last three home league games, after a run of 11 without one at St Mary’s. However, Saints have netted just twice in their last five Premier League games at home.

  • All five of Burnley’s Premier League goals this season have put them ahead in the match (including twice against Leicester). However, the Clarets are still without a win, dropping a joint-high 10 points from winning positions in the Premier League this term (along with Newcastle).

  • Burnley have the oldest average starting XI age in the Premier League so far this season (29 years), while only Arsenal and Brentford have a younger average age among starters than Southampton (25y 301d).