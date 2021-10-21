Southampton v Burnley: What does the form show?

Southampton have kept two clean sheets in their last three home league games, after a run of 11 without one at St Mary’s. However, Saints have netted just twice in their last five Premier League games at home.

All five of Burnley’s Premier League goals this season have put them ahead in the match (including twice against Leicester). However, the Clarets are still without a win, dropping a joint-high 10 points from winning positions in the Premier League this term (along with Newcastle).