Brighton left frustrated by resilient Newcastle

Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

Despite dominating for long spells this proved to be a frustrating encounter for Graham Potter and his Brighton players, who have now drawn five of their last six Premier League matches.

The Seagulls enjoyed plenty of possession but were simply not clinical enough to put the game beyond doubt against stubborn opponents.

And things could have been worse with goalkeeper Robert Sanchez’s red card, for a foul on Callum Wilson, ultimately helping to preserve a point.

Meanwhile, prospective Newcastle manager Eddie Howe will have been encouraged by the way the Magpies stuck to their task even when they were clearly second best.

However, from his position in the stands he will have also fully grasped the scale of the challenge at a club that is still yet to win a top-flight game this season.