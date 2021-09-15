Chris Coughlin, BBC Radio Merseyside

As Liverpool embark on their quest for a seventh European Cup/Champions League title, they have been handed their toughest group of Jurgen Klopp’s reign, beginning with a match against seven-times winners AC Milan at Anfield.

Klopp acknowledged in Tuesday's news conference how difficult the group is, but he will take confidence from his side’s displays this season in the Premier League, where they have 10 points from a possible 12 so far.

Milan will be without star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic but arrive on Merseyside second in Serie A and with a 100% record from their three league games.

Wednesday's match at Anfield brings back memories of the 2005 and 2007 finals - but for both teams, the class of 2021 are out to make their own history.

