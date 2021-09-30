Chelsea are considering bringing Villarreal defender Pau Torres, 24, to the club. Manchester United were also interested in the Spaniard. (90min), external

Blues target Declan Rice, 22, says he is happy at West Ham and can achieve his aims with the Hammers. (Sky Sports), external

Meanwhile, France centre-back Jules Kounde says he is focused on Sevilla after Chelsea's failed bid to sign the 22-year-old during the summer. (Star), external

Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso says the club are struggling to convince Chelsea and Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic to sign a new contract. The Serb striker, 21, scored 21 Serie A goals last season. (Express), external

