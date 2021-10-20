Arsenal v Aston Villa: Head-to-head stats
Arsenal – who faced Aston Villa in the first ever competitive game at the Emirates Stadium – have lost four of their past 10 home league games against the Villans (won six). The Gunners have only lost more league games at their new ground against Man City (five) and Chelsea (six).
Villa have won their past three Premier League meetings with Arsenal, as many as they had in their previous 36 matches against them in the competition (won three, drawn nine, lost 24). They last recorded four consecutive league victories against the Gunners in September 1962.
Each of the past nine Premier League meetings between the sides at the Emirates has seen at least three goals scored. The only specific fixture to see a longer such run in the competition is Manchester City at home to Newcastle – 11 times between 2007 and 2020.