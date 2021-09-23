Plenty of positives from progress to fourth round

Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

Progress to the fourth round of the EFL Cup for only the third time in over 20 years should be satisfaction enough but there were plenty more positives to take from the victory over Swansea City.

The confidence of Aaron Connolly will be boosted after his two goals.

One of the biggest cheers of the night was for Tariq Lamptey who returned to action after nine months out with a serious hamstring injury.

It may have been only 45 minutes on the pitch but it was an important step on the journey back from the sidelines.

Jurgen Locadia also made an entrance late on after his loan spells at Hoffenheim and Cincinatti.

For the long term though, the composed performances of Ed Turns, who made his debut at 18, and Marc Leonard, who replaced Enock Mwepu after he pulled out during the warm-up, show the club’s academy continues to produce promising youngsters as well.