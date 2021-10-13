Man City v Burnley: Head-to-head stats
Manchester City’s last four home games against Burnley in all competitions have finished 5-0 to the Citizens. No team in English football has ever won 5+ home games in a row against an opponent by 5+ goals before.
Meanwhile, Burnley have lost each of their past eight meetings with City in all competitions by an aggregate score of 30-1.
City have taken 28 points from their last 30 available against Burnley in the Premier League (nine wins, one draw), since losing 1-0 at Turf Moor in March 2015.