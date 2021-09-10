Maxwel Cornet (Burnley)

Maxwel Cornet is a very rare kind of Burnley signing after joining for £12.85m two days before the deadline. He is the first foreign player signed from abroad for the first team since Steven Defour in 2016.

The 24-year-old Ivory Coast international can play on the wing or at full-back (usually on the left) and scored 51 goals in 252 appearances for Lyon.

Cornet was only due to meet Burnley manager Sean Dyche for the first time when he returned from international duty this week.

Dyche said he will be given a chance to settle in - but Cornet is eligible to face Everton on Monday.

Wales right-back Connor Roberts could also play after joining from Swansea.

