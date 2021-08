Simon Stone, BBC Sport

There have been a few rumours circling around linking Manchester United striker Anthony Martial with a move to Inter Milan.

The situation around Inter and their finances is so uncertain at the moment, it is hard to imagine they are in a position to sign anyone of note.

However, I have been told United are not interested anyway and Martial is very much viewed as part of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans for the new season.