BBC Sport

Chelsea's 'faith' in Abraham could see him return in future

Published

Chelsea could bring Tammy Abraham back to the club in the future as they have "faith" in the England international to be a success, according to former Leeds and Everton striker Jermaine Beckford.

Abraham completed a £34m move to Roma earlier this week, but Chelsea have included a buy-back clause in the deal set at £68m.

Beckford believes that proves the Blues expect the 23-year-old to thrive in Serie A and may look to bring him back to Stamford Bridge one day.

"Chelsea obviously trust in Tammy Abraham, they have faith in him, otherwise they wouldn't have put in a buyback clause worth double what they sold him for - that’s massive in itself," Beckford said on the Football Daily podcast.

"I think changing countries is a great move for Tammy. The world is your oyster.

"I can’t wait to see how he does. I’m sure he’s going to be a huge success. Then, in a couple of years, we will see what happens then."

Listen to more of the debate about Abraham's move to Roma from 1'00 on Football Daily on BBC Sounds

image sourceGetty Images