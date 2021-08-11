Where will Everton finish this season?

It is that time of the year again. The time to gaze into the future of the Premier League and shatter the hopes and dreams of all 20 clubs with the annual predictions.

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has given his verdict on how the final table will look...

Everton - 10th

Remarkable goings-on at Goodison Park where Carlo Ancelotti jumped ship for Real Madrid, paving the way for the most controversial managerial appointment in Everton's history in former Liverpool Champions League winner Rafael Benitez.

Benitez will need a good start to win over those opposed to his appointment while trying to bolster a thin squad working within Financial Fair Play restrictions.

It may be that Benitez's hands-on training ground approach, allied to his renowned organisational skills and tactical acumen, will work better with this group of permanent underachievers.

More so than with Ancelotti's relaxed style, which last season brought away wins at Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs, but defeats at home to Fulham, Sheffield United and Newcastle United among others.

Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray will add to Everton's threat but so much rests on Benitez.

