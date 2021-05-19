Gaetano Berardi's Premier League debut was "lovely to see", says former Leeds striker Noel Whelan.

Defender Berardi, who has been at Elland Road since 2014 and recently returned to fitness after an anterior cruciate ligament injury, played 45 minutes as a substitute in the 2-0 win at Southampton.

And Whelan, a pundit for BBC Radio Leeds, said of the 32-year-old: "There’s no-one in that squad who deserves it more.

"He’s been a great servant to the club."