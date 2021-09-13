Dream day for Palace

Nick Godwin, BBC Radio London

﻿It was the day all the Crystal Palace fans’ dreams came true.

A win for Patrick Vieira, goals for Odsonne Edouard, a return to form for Wilfried Zaha and an ecstatic atmosphere at Selhurst Park roaring the team to victory.

But it was the manner of the triumph that will have thrilled many. Palace dominated for long periods, against a depleted Spurs and drove home their advantage, ruthlessly, once Tanganga has been sent off.

One moment will stick in the memory.

With seven minutes to go Edouard was sent on for his debut to polite, expectant applause. Less than a minute later, the crowd was howling his name in delight as he turned in Zaha’s cross.

The fact he scored again in stoppage time was indicative of the afternoon. Palace feasted.