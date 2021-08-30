BBC Sport

Tottenham v Watford: In pictures

Harry Kane made his first Premier League start of the season, after he announced earlier in the week he would be staying with Tottenham

Son Heung-min marked his 200th Premier League appearance with the winning goal against Watford

A 1-0 win over the Hornets means Spurs are the only team yet to concede in the Premier League this season

There were no hard feelings between Moussa Sissoko and his former team-mates, after he joined Watford from Spurs last week

Spurs are at the top of the table after three wins from three games - a perfect start for Nuno Espirito Santo