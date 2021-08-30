Tottenham v Watford: In pictures

Tottenham v Watford: In picturesimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionHarry Kane made his first Premier League start of the season, after he announced earlier in the week he would be staying with TottenhamPublished1 hour agoimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionSon Heung-min marked his 200th Premier League appearance with the winning goal against Watfordimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionA 1-0 win over the Hornets means Spurs are the only team yet to concede in the Premier League this seasonimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionThere were no hard feelings between Moussa Sissoko and his former team-mates, after he joined Watford from Spurs last weekimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionSpurs are at the top of the table after three wins from three games - a perfect start for Nuno Espirito Santo