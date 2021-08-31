Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Ainsley Maitland-Niles will stay at Arsenal following clear-the-air talks with manager Mikel Arteta.

The England international thought he was going to join Everton on loan before the transfer window closed.

However, Arsenal refused to sanction the move which triggered a social media post from Maitland-Niles, saying he "just wanted to play".

It is understood the 24-year-old spoke to Arteta about his frustrations on Tuesday afternoon.

The talks went well and Maitland-Niles will now remain at the Emirates.

He has made two appearances for the club this season, coming on as a substitute in Saturday’s 5-0 defeat at Manchester City.

