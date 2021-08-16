Watford v Aston Villa: The pick of the stats

- Watford have lost their opening league match in just one of the last 15 campaigns (eight wins, six draws).

- For the seventh time since the start of last season, Aston Villa averaged over 60% possession in a Premier League game - however, they’ve gone to lose four of those matches (two wins, one draw).

- Ashley Young started a Premier League game for Villa for the first time in 3,737 days - the fourth longest run between a player starting for a specific side in the competition’s history.