Alex Howell, BBC Sport

The first game of the season, although filled with optimism for Palace fans and their manager Patrick Vieira, would have left the Frenchman with a lot to think about.

The Eagles' season won't be defined by matches against the European Champions but it did show there's lots of work to be done after the 3-0 defeat.

Vieira said himself that the squad is light on numbers and is speaking to the chairman about bringing in new players. He gave a debut to 18-year-old Jesurun Rak-Sakyi but said the four under-23 players who were on the bench are not ready for regular football in the Premier League.

However, there were some positives for him to take away. Joachim Anderson made his debut and looked to make an impression on the backline and Marc Guehi showed he could be an excellent signing.

With players like Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise unavailable through injury it will be a while before we see Vieira's vision for this team.