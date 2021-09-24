Lawro's predictions: Man Utd v Aston Villa

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Manchester United are still not quite right for me. They are going to win a load of games this season, but there will be times where they unexpectedly come unstuck.

The big question for me is can United win without playing well? I know they won at West Ham last week, but they got away with that one really because of the penalty save at the end. Then they changed their whole team when they lost to the same opposition in the Carabao Cup in midweek, but so did the Hammers.

Aston Villa beat Everton comfortably last time out and, before that, they showed against Chelsea how they can make life difficult for the top sides. United should still win this one, but it might not be straightforward.

Friction's prediction: Villa made some good signings over the summer but I think Bruno Fernandes is going to be on form for United, and Cristiano Ronaldo is going to enjoy himself too. 2-1

Find out how Lawro and Friction think the rest of this week's fixtures will go