Transfer news: Juve and Atletico in for Saka
Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is attracting interest from abroad, with Juventus and Atletico Madrid among the clubs monitoring the 20-year-old.(Calciomercato - in Italian), external
Meanwhile, former Gunners defender Per Mertesacker, who is now head of the academy, says the club are in a "massive transition" and hopes manager Mikel Arteta "gets the time that he needs" to improve the side's fortunes. (Beautiful Game Podcast, via Goal), external