Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Manchester United might have to play Anthony Martial through the middle because they are missing Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford.

I'm looking forward to seeing Jadon Sancho in action - I think everyone is except for Leeds fans.

This will be a lot closer than the 6-2 win that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side enjoyed at the end of last year, but I'd still expect them to take the points.

They need to improve on their home form from last season, but they are not the only ones there are they? Having the fans back at Old Trafford should help - it is going to be interesting to see how many home teams win this weekend now they have their usual support again.

Louisa's prediction: There are going to be some goals in this one. 4-2

Find out how Lawro and Louisa think the rest of this week's fixtures will go