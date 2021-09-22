Everton were “set up wrong” against QPR and deserved to go out of the Carabao Cup, says former Tottenham and Republic of Ireland midfielder Andy Reid.

The Toffees twice came from behind in their third-round tie at Loftus Road on Tuesday to draw 2-2 but lost 8-7 on penalties after a marathon shootout.

“Everton like to play 4-4-2 and it didn’t really work against QPR’s 3-5-2,” Reid told BBC Radio 5 Live. “QPR’s three at the back kept getting out quite easily and their three midfielders outnumbered Everton’s two.

“QPR had over 60% possession, they dominated there and played some really good football. I thought Everton would have changed formation earlier, but they only did with about 15 minutes left and for long periods they were second best.

“I think Rafa Benitez got it wrong with how he set them up and they didn’t really get into the game. The only reason they got the two goals was they had better players, not because they were better tactically or better organised.

“The penalties at Loftus Road were in front of the Everton fans and the young QPR players really had to hold their nerve. They deserved to come out on top.”

