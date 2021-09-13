Luke Shaw: Is it me or is Luke Shaw looking imperious at the moment? The Manchester United full-back brushed Miguel Almiron to one side in the game's early exchanges as if the Newcastle United playmaker had no right to be on the same pitch, never mind tackle him.

Bruno Fernandes: It's only right and proper that a team like Manchester United have the best players money can buy. It is after all Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes fits that bill and his goal against Newcastle proved it. It was not only the best goal of the match but the midfielder didn't appear to be the slightest bit overawed by the arrival or presence of his countryman Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo: I haven't seen an atmosphere like this since Manchester United's Treble-winning season. As one United fan put it to me, "I'm going to Old Trafford to see the return of the king." Well, the king didn't disappoint. I've seen Ronaldo have better games and score better goals but, at 36, with the attention placed on the five-time Ballon d' Or winner and level of expectancy, it was a masterclass.

