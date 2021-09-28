PSG v Man City: Confirmed team news

Lionel Messi returns from injury in one of four PSG changes from their win over Montpellier on Saturday.

He starts up front with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marco Verratti - back from injury - and Nuno Mendes also come into the team.

Angel di Maria is suspended.

PSG XI: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes, Herrera, Verratti, Gueye, Mbappe, Neymar, Messi.