PSG v Man City: Confirmed team news
- Published
Manchester City make two changes from their win over Chelsea.
Goalscorer Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden drop to the bench. Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez take their places.
Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne, Grealish, Mahrez, Sterling.
Lionel Messi returns from injury in one of four PSG changes from their win over Montpellier on Saturday.
He starts up front with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.
Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marco Verratti - back from injury - and Nuno Mendes also come into the team.
Angel di Maria is suspended.
PSG XI: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes, Herrera, Verratti, Gueye, Mbappe, Neymar, Messi.