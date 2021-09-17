Brighton v Leicester: Head-to-head stats
Leicester are unbeaten in all eight of their Premier League meetings with Brighton, winning six and drawing two, the most they have faced a side without suffering defeat in the competition.
With nine points from four games, this is Brighton’s best-ever return at this stage of a top-flight season.
Leicester have had fewer shots than any other Premier League side so far this season (29) while only reigning champions Manchester City (15) and European champions Chelsea (15) have kept more Premier League clean sheets so far in 2021 than Brighton (11).