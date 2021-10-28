Burnley v Brentford: Last time out

Burnley host Brentford in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the league?

Three superb first-half goals earned Burnley a comfortable 3-1 win at Brentford in the Championship in January 2016.

The Clarets went on to win the division and earn promotion to the Premier League that season.

Scott Arfield's curled opener from 25 yards set Sean Dyche's side on their way, before Joey Barton's free-kick and George Boyd's volley, both from 20 yards, gave Burnley a comfortable half-time advantage.

Alan Judge pulled a goal back for the Bees but the hosts were unable to launch a second-half fightback.