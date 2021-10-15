Rodgers 'absolutely loves' being at Leicester

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers says he "absolutely loves" being at the club amid speculation that he could leave for Newcastle United.

Reports have linked the 48-year-old with a move to the Magpies, who were taken over last week by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

However, before Saturday’s Premier League match against Manchester United, Rodgers said he was committed to the Foxes.

“I have got a contract until 2025, I absolutely love being here,” he said.

“I’m very fortunate. I’ve got a great chief executive and a director of football who I have a close relationship with and a group of players that I really, really enjoy working with.

“We have an infrastructure here that allows us to look to compete, so as long as they don’t want to move me then I’m very happy being here at the club."