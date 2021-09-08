Simon Stone, BBC Sport

This has been coming ever since it became obvious there would be no exemptions for players, as Fifa requested.

As automatic restrictions for non-release are within the Fifa rulebook, the world governing body would have to go against the demands of nations who believe they are being disadvantaged to stop the five-day rule being applied. That is not going to happen.

As the clubs most affected by Brazil triggering the rule, at least Liverpool and Manchester City's Champions League games next week are outside the stand-down period. And for Chelsea, there is the knowledge that Zenit have lost two players as well in Malcolm and Claudinho.

It could also be argued that keeping players back and having them miss one game is far better than letting them leave and then spend 10 days isolating, after which they would need to catch up on fitness work.

However, with two more international breaks looming, the whole situation is unsatisfactory to say the least.

In theory, clubs could just ignore the rule - but that would mean them playing an ineligible player, which in itself could have huge ramifications.