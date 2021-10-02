Brighton 0-0 Arsenal: Arteta reaction

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to BBC MOTD: "In the first half we struggled to dominate the game. They proposed a really aggressive game, we struggled to break the press and that caused us problems because there was a lot of transitions and one-on-one situations that we could not deal with.

"We improved a little bit in the second half and had a couple of open situations that could have been big chances.

"We managed to get a point today because we defended the last 15-20 metres of the pitch really well. I think for the rest there is a lot of things we have to get better at."