After 18 long and frustrating months, supporters are finally back in proper numbers for football matches.

We asked you to tell us about your experiences of being back in capacity crowds - and there were some emotional stories:

Sahil: I went back to the home of football, Vicarage Road, to see the mighty 'Orns beat Aston Villa on the first day of the season! It has been two long years since I last saw a live football match, and what a return it was! A sell-out crowd, a great atmosphere and beautiful football to end it! Life may not be completely normal, but being back watching football live again is definitely bringing it back!

