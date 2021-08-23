Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

It's hard to say Chelsea were missing anything in the second half of last season - they are the European champions after all - but they didn't have a prolific goalscorer.

They do now and their new hero as it turns out - is an old face - in Romelu Lukaku.

He gave them a completely new dimension in Sunday's win over Arsenal - and not just his goal.

The Belgian's strength and hold-up and link-up play let them play high up the pitch with Mason Mount and Kai Havertz able to feed off him.

A top defence, 66% of the Uefa player of the year shortlist in midfield and now a a world-class striker. Where are the weaknesses?