Team news: Aston Villa v Brentford

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith says striker Ollie Watkins, who has been nursing a bruised knee, will be fit to face his former side if he comes through training on Friday unscathed.

This game comes too soon for Bertrand Traore, Leon Bailey and Morgan Sanson.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says Ethan Pinnock is available despite going off with an ankle problem in midweek.

Fellow defender Mads Bech Sorensen suffered a knee injury against Forest Green Rovers and may miss out.

Who makes your Villa team this weekend?

Pick and share your Bees XI here