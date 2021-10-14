Tricksters, mavericks, risk takers, brilliant ball control, ridiculous skills - what makes someone a baller? According to Micah Richards, it's "all about the sauce".

The subject of Premier League ballers was discussed by Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Richards in the latest Match of The Day: Top 10 podcast.

Two former Chelsea players make the list. Ranked second by Richards and sixth by Shearer is Eden Hazard, who won two Premier League trophies with the Blues between 2012 and 2019. Meanwhile, Gianfranco Zola is placed fifth by Richards and third by Shearer.

Richards on Hazard: "Some of the stuff he used to do... there was that goal against Arsenal when he just ran the whole pitch and someone tried to barge him off the ball and just went spinning.

"When I played against him you'd think you'd got him and then he'd just go the other way - so sharp and strong. He is the epitome of a baller in my opinion."

Richards on Zola: "This is what we mean when we're talking about a baller - everything about him - free-kicks, corners, the way he strikes a ball."

Shearer on Zola: "Unbelievable - what a footballer."

