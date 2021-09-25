Chelsea v Man City: Confirmed team news

Thomas Tuchel makes four changes to the Chelsea team that beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in their last league outing.

Edouard Mendy returns in goal after recovering from a hip problem, while Reece James, N’Golo Kante and Timo Werner are all recalled.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz drop to the bench, but Mason Mount misses out through injury.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, James, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Kante, Werner, Lukaku

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Silva, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech, Havertz