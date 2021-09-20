BBC Sport

Man City 0-0 Southampton: The pick of the stats

image source, Getty Images
Published

  • Manchester City directed just one shot on target in the whole game - Phil Foden in the 90th minute - their lowest tally in a Premier League game since March 2017 when they also managed just one, against Stoke City.

  • Southampton are now winless in their last seven Premier League games, drawing each of the last four in a row, the first time they have strung together four top-flight draws since March 2002.

  • City drew for the first time in 31 Premier League games - 25 wins, five draws - since a 1-1 encounter with West Brom at the Etihad in December 2020.