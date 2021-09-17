Rodgers on weaknesses, injuries and Brighton
Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Sunday's Premier League match away at Brighton.
Here are the key lines from the Leicester manager:
He admitted his side need to improve, but feels this will happen over the course of the season and said: "It’s still so early. You're still trying to get your rhythm and get your players up to a level of fitness as well";
Rodgers says his team need “to be better with the ball” after they conceded a two-goal lead to draw with Napoli in Thursday’s Europa League match;
Ayoze Perez will be unavailable against the Seagulls as he serves the final match of a suspension following his red card against West Ham last month;
Meanwhile, Jonny Evans continues to be troubled by a foot injury and "he’ll probably struggle for the weekend";
On Sunday's opponents, Rodgers said he has “big admiration” for the work head coach Graham Potter is doing: "When you come in, one of the biggest things you have to do as a manager is to convince players of how you want them to play and he's been able to do that."