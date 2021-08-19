Wolves v Tottenham: Last time out

Wolves host Tottenham in this weekend's Premier League fixture- but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

In May, Tottenham boosted their hopes of qualifying for the Europa League with a comfortable 2-0 win over Wolves at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It was a deserved victory for the hosts, who hit the woodwork three times after creating a number of excellent chances.

Harry Kane saw an early effort cannon off the left-hand post before setting Spurs on their way, calmly slotting in the opener from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's superb pass on the stroke of half-time.

And Hojbjerg unsurprisingly doubled Spurs' advantage, reacting first after Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio had parried a Gareth Bale effort to slide the ball into the bottom right corner.

It meant Tottenham won each of their first three home league matches under Ryan Mason, the first Spurs boss to do so since Harry Redknapp in November 2008.