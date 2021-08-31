Nesta McGregor, BBC Sport

After the opening day defeat at Brentford I typed "how to stop supporting a football team" into a search engine.

Nothing has worked so far - but I'll keep you posted.

That said, should Ben White, Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard live up to their projected potential - the future looks bright.

The question is: are Gunners fans willing to suffer in the present when any future success isn't guaranteed?

For me, the squad still lacks a leader - a vocal and physical presence on the field.

Ironically, I fear the team lacks that 'fear factor' - we play great, silky football on the Emirates carpet, but I can't recall the last time we scrapped our way to a win solely on effort alone.

Yves Bissouma - if you're reading this... S-O-S...

Another striker wouldn't go amiss either, especially with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and/or Alexandre Lacazette rumoured to be on their way out.