Team news: Crystal Palace v Leicester

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira will select from an unchanged squad.

Former Leicester player Jeffrey Schlupp returned from a hamstring injury as a substitute against Brighton on Monday.

Leicester can call upon striker Kelechi Iheanacho, who was unable to enter Poland for Thursday's Europa League game because of a problem with his travel documents.

Jonny Evans missed the defeat by Legia Warsaw with an ongoing foot problem and is a doubt for the weekend.

