Liverpool are exploring a possible move for 24-year-old Valencia and Spain midfielder Carlos Soler, who has a £125m release clause in his contract. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp views Soler as a possible replacement for Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, who joined Paris St-Germain on a free transfer this summer. (Fichajes - in Spanish)

Liverpool are also interested in 25-year-old Spain attacker Marco Asensio, who is prepared to leave Real Madrid in a bid to relaunch his career. (Todofichajes - in Spanish)

And Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are all interested in 19-year-old Red Bull Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi, who scored on his debut for Germany on Sunday. (Bild - in German)

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column