Bamford v Calvert-Lewin: Head-to-head stats

Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin have both scored 17 goals in the Premier League since the start of last season – the only English player to have netted more in this period is Harry Kane (23).

Calvert-Lewin's last trip to Elland Road was a positive one, scoring in Everton's 2-1 victory over the Whites.

But can he be the difference for the Toffees - or will Bamford be the key man and deliver the three points for Leeds?