Steven Gerrard says his players deserve credit for the transformation since his arrival.

Villa have climbed from 16th to 10th and are looking to make it 15 points from a possible 21 under Gerrard when his side take on Chelsea on 26 December.

"I had confidence and belief that we could come in and have the impact that we've had," Gerrard said.

"The players deserve the credit for going and carrying those performances out.

"Once I started talking to Villa, the very first thing I did was look at the fixtures in the short term.

"There were a lot of fixtures to be excited about, and I think the players have done extremely well in terms of the points return."

On facing Chelsea, Gerrard added: "This is a game that we're very much looking forward to and it's a game we want to try and take some points from as well to set us up for the Leeds clash.

"We're excited and looking forward to the game on Boxing Day. We'll go in and be as aggressive and ambitious as we can."