Tuesday talking point: Snowy conditions, but no studs on show

Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

I received a book this week - Man City 50 Memorable Matches - which consists of 50 memorable games attended by the author, starting in the mid-50s right up to the Champions League final in 2021.

The snowy conditions at Etihad Stadium this weekend reminded me of one of the great games included - ‘The Ballet on Ice’ at Maine Road on 6 December 1967 against Tottenham Hotspur.

The conditions that day were unplayable, with thick ice and heavy snow, but the game went ahead.

Until I read the book, I was unaware of one of the major reasons behind City’s extraordinary performance that day, coming from behind to win 4-1. Apparently, City’s wily skipper, Tony Book, remembered a tip given by a former coach. ‘Skip’ told his players to take off the top layer of leather from their studs. It would let the nails show through giving the players much better grip on the treacherous surface!

Even allowing for the fact that no ref would have passed the pitch fit for play nowadays, Book’s ploy would have fallen foul of the normal boots and studs inspection carried out these days.

During the first half against West Ham this weekend, the pitch lines were starting to disappear under the snow.

In the extended break, Lee Jackson, City’s head groundsman, and his staff worked tirelessly to clear the whole pitch. The combination of under-soil heating and the outstanding job done by Lee’s team meant the game this weekend did go ahead with not too many adaptations required to players' footwear.